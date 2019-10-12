New Delhi: The much-awaited Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held in a single-phase on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. The election process will be completed by October 27, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora had announced last month.

The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra expires on 2nd November and 9th November respectively.

Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Date, Full Schedule, Result Dates

Haryana will vote in single phase on October 21, Monday. There are 90 Assembly seats in the state, of which 17 are reserved for SC. The state has 1.82 crore registered voters including 1.07 lakh service voters.

Full Poll Schedule

Poll Event Haryana Notification date 27 September 2019 Last Date for filing Nominations 4 October 2019 Scrutiny of Nominations 5 October 2019 Last date for withdrawal of Candidature 7 October 2019 Date of Poll 21 October 2019 Counting of Votes 24 October 2019

About 2014 Haryana Assembly polls

In Haryana, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Date, Full Schedule, Result Dates

Like Haryana, Maharashtra will also vote in single phase on October 21, Monday. The state has total 288 Assembly seats, of which, 29 are reserved for Schedule Caste and 25 for Schedule Tribes. Maharashtra has 8.9 crore registered voters. A total of 3,239 candidates are in fray this year.

Full Poll Schedule

Poll Event Maharashtra Notification date 27 September 2019 Last Date for filing Nominations 4 October 2019 Scrutiny of Nominations 5 October 2019 Last date for withdrawal of Candidature 7 October 2019 Date of Poll 21 October 2019 Counting of Votes 24 October 2019

Frequently Asked Questions on Assembly Elections:

Total expenditure limit for candidates contesting Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana?

Each candidate will get Rs 28 lakh in each seat.

Maximum number of votes which can be cast in EVMs?

An EVM can record a maximum of 2,000 votes.

About NOTA

NOTA or “None Of The Above came into effect in October 2013 following a Supreme Court directive. It allows voters to reject candidates in their constituency

Can Aadhaar card be used to exercise franchise?

Yes. Voters can used Aadhaar card as ID proof to cast their votes.