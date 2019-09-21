New Delhi: The elections for the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place three days later i.e, on October 24, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Saturday. The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra expires on 2nd November and 9th November respectively.

Addressing a press conference, Arora said that adequate security forces will be deployed for the conduct of elections. Besides, special security arrangements will be made for LWE affected areas in Gadchiroli and Gondia in Maharashtra.

While Haryana Assembly has 90 seats, 1.82 crore registered voters, Maharashtra has 288 seats and 8.94 crore voters. “Officials have visited both Maharashtra and Haryana to conduct on-ground surveys. Since it’s been less than six months since the 17th Lok Sabha polls, both states were found to be prepared”, said Arora.

Schedule For Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections :

Issue of notification: 27th September, 2019

Last date of nomination: 4th October , 2019

Scrutiny of nomination: 5th October, 2019

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 7th October, 2019

Date of polls: 21st October, 2019

Counting of votes: 24th October, 2019

What happened in Maharashtra and Haryana in 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP failed to get majority on its own but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena came second with 63 seats.

However, this year, the BJP and its estranged ally Sena will contest the polls together. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had said that there is no doubt in Sena’s coalition with the BJP, and there is no rift between the parties.

“We will use the same formula in the Maharashtra bypolls that Amit Shah, CM Devendra Fadnavis and I had used during the Lok Sabha elections. The seat-sharing will be held in the same way,” Thackeray said, adding that the decision on the seat division will be taken within two days.

In Haryana, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats.

By-elections on 64 seats

Besides Assembly elections, the poll panel also announced by-elections on 64 seats which comes in — Arunachal Pradesh (1), Assam (4), Bihar (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Gujarat (4), Himachal (2), Karnataka (15), Kerala (5), Madhya Pradesh (1), Meghalaya (1), Odisha (1), Puducherry (1), Punjab (4), Rajasthan (2), Sikkim (3), Tamil Nadu (2), Telengana (1), Uttar Pradesh (11). CEC Arora said that the bypolls in West Bengal will not take place during the time of Durga Puja.