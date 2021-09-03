Mumbai: With Centre expressing concern over the rising number of covid cases in Maharashtra, state Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday urged citizens not to put the state government in a position where it has to shut everything in the event of a third wave of the pandemic. However, state Health minister Rajesh Tope said that no Covid-infused lockdown will be imposed in the state in the coming days.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Central Railways Allows Students Appearing For MPSC Exams To Travel In Trains

"There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple," he told reporters. Rajesh Tope further added that the government has been issuing various guidelines and they should be followed all the time.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Makes Big Statement:

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar asked citizens to follow all the covid protocols and guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus in the state. Expressing concerns over people letting their guard down against Covid-19 in rural areas Pawar urged citizens not to put the state government in a position where it has to shut everything in the event of a third wave of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, in rural areas, some people are becoming lax. They are not scared of coronavirus. They don’t use masks, don’t follow physical distancing, and they have assumed that everything (Covid-19 pandemic) is over. This has led to rise in infections,” Pawar said.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said the Centre has already cautioned all the states, citing that Kerala and Maharashtra have been reporting the highest number of cases. The chief minister has appealed to people from time to time, but some people politicise the issue and resort to celebrating festivals, he said.

“All this should stop somewhere. People should not put the state government and administrations in a position where they have to close everything if the third wave hits,” he appealed.When asked about reopening of schools, Pawar said discussions are being held with the concerned experts and a decision will be taken.

“There are two opinions. Some say schools should open after Diwali, while others say they should be reopened in places where the Covid-19 positivity rate is zero. The chief minister, however, will take the decision,” he said.