  • 10:46 AM IST

    Pune Rains LIVE: “Rain stopped on Thursday morning, but many houses and residential societies in low-lying areas were still inundated. There were several reports of wall collapse and uprooting of trees in those places,” a fire brigade official told IANS.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    Pune Rains LIVE: More than 500 people from various water-logged areas were also shifted to safer places following heavy rains in Pune on Wednesday night. Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in incidents of wall collapse. Major damage has been caused to property in Pune district as death toll rises to 11.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Pune Rains LIVE: The total death toll due to rain-related incidents in Pune district has risen to 11 in the span of 12 hours. The State and District Disaster Controls officials have stated that over five persons were washed away in floodwaters in Shivapur.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    Pune Rains LIVE: “State disaster management officials and control room are in continuous touch with Pune collector and the Municipal Corporation. 2 NDRF teams are deployed in Pune, and 2 in Baramati. One more NDRF team is on way to Baramati. State Govt is also closely monitoring the dam discharge,” CM Fadnavis said.

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Pune Rains LIVE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reached out to kins of flood victims in Pune and Baramati district. “Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains. My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed,” he said.

    Pune Rains LIVE: IMD Mumbai has issued a warning – Due to very heavy rainfall at Saswad, 85000 cusecs of water was discharged from Nazare Dam. This will cause very severe floods in Baramati city. District Administration has been alerted.

  • 10:20 AM IST

New Delhi: At least seven people died in flash floods after torrential rains have thrown life out of gear in Pune on Thursday. Schools and colleges in at least five tehsils including Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli remained shut, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram stated.

Earlier this morning, fire brigade officials recovered one more body, near Sahakar Nagar in Pune increasing the death toll to seven. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed on Wednesday to conduct search and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of the city.

Six bodies have been recovered from under the debris of a compound wall that collapsed yesterday due to heavy rains in Tangewali colony of Aranyeshwar area of Pune, fire brigade officials said. Another body was found inside a car that was floating in floodwater on Sinhagad road.

The rains have wreaked havoc in the South and Southwest part of the city like Katraj which was completely inundated in floods. Moreover, Bibawewadi area received 112 mm rain in just 3 hours yesterday. In Dattawadi most of the houses near a canal had water gushing in suddenly.

The flash floods due to the downpour caused major damage to the property as well as animals in the district. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining areas in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The heavy rainfall is likely to continue till the weekend, while the intensity is expected to reduce by the end of September 27, Friday.