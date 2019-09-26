













New Delhi: At least seven people died in flash floods after torrential rains have thrown life out of gear in Pune on Thursday. Schools and colleges in at least five tehsils including Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli remained shut, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram stated.

Earlier this morning, fire brigade officials recovered one more body, near Sahakar Nagar in Pune increasing the death toll to seven. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed on Wednesday to conduct search and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of the city.

#UPDATE: Fire brigade officials recover one more body, near Sahakar Nagar in Pune. Death toll due to flood, caused by heavy rains in the region, rises to 7. https://t.co/dislf3istB — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

Six bodies have been recovered from under the debris of a compound wall that collapsed yesterday due to heavy rains in Tangewali colony of Aranyeshwar area of Pune, fire brigade officials said. Another body was found inside a car that was floating in floodwater on Sinhagad road.

The rains have wreaked havoc in the South and Southwest part of the city like Katraj which was completely inundated in floods. Moreover, Bibawewadi area received 112 mm rain in just 3 hours yesterday. In Dattawadi most of the houses near a canal had water gushing in suddenly.

The flash floods due to the downpour caused major damage to the property as well as animals in the district. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining areas in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The heavy rainfall is likely to continue till the weekend, while the intensity is expected to reduce by the end of September 27, Friday.