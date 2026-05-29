Maharashtra hooch tragedy: 15 people die after consuming poisonous liquor, many critical

At least 15 people have died after consuming toxic liquor in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, while several others are reported to be in critical condition.

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Maharashtra hooch tragedy: 15 people die after consuming poisonous liquor, many critical (AI image)

At least 15 people have died after consuming poisonous liquor in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, while several others are reported to be in critical condition. Eight people died in the Dapodi and Phugewadi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, while three died in the Kale Padal area of ​​Pune and two in the Hadapsar area.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the administration, and investigations have been intensified in the affected areas. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the poisonous liquor was prepared by the accused, Yogesh Wankhede, who is allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade. Police have arrested the accused, who reportedly has several criminal cases registered against him.

According to reports, this poisonous, spirit-laced liquor was manufactured by a man named Yogesh Wankhede. It was sold in various areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. People consumed the liquor in Dapodi, Phugewadi, Hadapsar, and Kale Padal.

After some time, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he began foaming at the mouth. He died shortly thereafter before he could be taken for treatment. Yogesh Wankhede is said to be an illegal liquor dealer with several previous cases registered against him. Police have arrested him.

This is a developing story.