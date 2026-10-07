Maharashtra horror: IndianOil officer stabbed 7 times at petrol pump, Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeks action

Indian Oil Corporation manager Mahesh Shelke was fatally stabbed seven times while attempting to seal a petrol pump in Hingoli, Maharashtra.

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IndianOil officer stabbed 7 times during at petrol pump (Representational AI image)

Maharashtra horror: Tragedy struck Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Tuesday afternoon when an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) official was stabbed to death while discharging his duties. The deceased, identified as 37-year-old Mahesh Shelke, served as Manager (Retail Sales) for IOC’s Nanded North area. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM at Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil, where Shelke and his field team had arrived to execute official sealing and takeover proceedings at a local retail outlet.

Why was IndianOil officer stabbed to death?

According to police sources quoted as saying by PTI news agency, the petrol pump was previously non-functional and had resumed operations without authorization. As the IOC inspection team began sealing procedures, an argument broke out between Shelke and relatives of the outlet dealer. The altercation quickly turned violent, during which Shelke was allegedly stabbed seven times with a sharp dagger, causing him to die on the spot. As of the recent update, special police teams have been deployed across nearby districts in Maharashtra to trace and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian Oil Corporation seek swift action

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday sought swift action from Maharashtra authorities after an IndianOil officer was fatally attacked while carrying out inspection at a petrol pump in Hingoli district. Puri said Mahesh Shelke, Manager (Retail Sales), IndianOil, was part of a team carrying out the takeover of an IndianOil retail outlet when he was attacked with a sharp weapon.

The incident recalls the 2005 killing of S Manjunath, a 27-year-old IOC sales officer who was shot dead in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, after inspecting a petrol pump where irregularities had been detected.

According to the Supreme Court record, IOC had suspended sales and supplies at the outlet following Manjunath’s inspection, and he returned to inspect the pump again on November 19, 2005, the day before his body was found.

“The issue (stabbing of Shelke) has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra government and police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law,” Puri said in a post on X. He condemned the incident as a “heinous and unacceptable act of violence” and said the petroleum ministry and IndianOil would extend all possible support to Shelke’s family.

IndianOil Chairman A S Sahney said the company had also taken up the matter with the “highest authorities in Maharashtra”, seeking “swift and stringent action” against those responsible.

(With inputs from PTI)