Thane: In a horrifying incident, a 27-year-old man was Friday arrested for reportedly raping his three-year-old relative in Thane’s Kasarwadavali area.

A police official told news agency PTI that the accused Subash Dubey is unemployed and lived with, the victim’s family at Turbhe Pada.

During the absence of the victim’s family, Dubey would sexually abuse the minor. However, when the girl couldn’t bear it anymore, she informed her mother about it.

A police complaint was lodged late on Thursday night, following which the accused was arrested.

The accused has been charged with section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An investigation into the matter will be launched after the victim’s medical examination.