Mumbai Weather Update: Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon to witness heavy rain today? IMD issues alert

Moderate rains are likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra. A yellow alert is forecast for heavy rains in Nashik district. An orange alert is forecast for heavy rains in Ghatamatha area of ​​Nashik.

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Mumbai Weather Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing dry weather conditions over the past few weeks after experiencing incessant rainfall last month. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued yellow and orange rain alerts for different parts of the state. In the Konkan region, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, while a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Sindhudurg.

Moderate rains are likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra. A yellow alert is forecast for heavy rains in Nashik district. An orange alert is forecast for heavy rains in Ghatamatha area of ​​Nashik.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are some of the key details

In the Konkan region, an orange alert is forecast for heavy rain in Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts

A yellow alert is forecast for rain in Mumbai and Sindhudurg districts.

Moderate rains are likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.

A yellow alert is forecast for heavy rains in Nashik district.

An orange alert is forecast for heavy rains in Ghatamatha area of ​​Nashik.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain in Pune city in western Maharashtra.

A red alert has been issued for rain in the Ghatmatha area of ​​Pune.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain in the Ghatmatha area of ​​Kolhapur and the Ghatmatha area of ​​Satara.

Light to moderate rain is likely in the districts of Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli.

Light rain has been issued for Solapur.

In Marathwada region, light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is likely in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded districts.

Light rainfall is likely in two districts, Latur and Dharashiv.

A yellow alert for rain is forecast for Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Gondia districts.

IMD forecasts widespread thundershowers across UP

Rainfall was recorded in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during the 24 hours till Tuesday evening. The IMD has predicted widespread thundershowers across the state over next few days and heavy rains in isolated places.

A brief spell of rainfall threw normal life out of gear in Prayagraj, with waterlogging reported on key roads and commercial areas across the city. Waterlogged roads disrupted traffic in several parts of the city including Rambagh, causing major inconvenience to people. In Bareilly, 49 flood posts and 27 relief camps were set up, as the water level in the Ramganga river rose, officials said.

Authorities in Gonda district have stepped up vigil along Ghagra and Saryu embankments as water levels surge. According to the IMD, on Tuesday, maximum rainfall of 33.2 mm was recorded in Churk, followed by Kanpur (22 mm), Jhansi (19.2 mm) and Hamirpur (11 mm).