New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rainfall is likely to continue in parts of Maharashtra, with similar weather conditions expected over the coming days. It is important to note that the state has received rain over the past few days, and the weather department has forecast further showers. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Konkan. Here’s a look at the overall weather forecast for the state.
As per the Met department, in Konkan region, light to moderate rainfall with lightning is expected in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and a yellow alert is likely.
The IMD on Tuesday said the depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into a deep depression. The weather system moved west-northwestwards at a speed of seven km per hour over the past six hours and lay centered over the same region at 5.30 pm, it said.
“The depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of seven kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a deep depression,” the India Meteorological Department said in a press release.
The deep depression was located 220 km east of Visakhapatnam. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a deep depression on the night of September 23.
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