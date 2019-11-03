New Delhi: As the stalemate between the saffron parties — Shiv Sena and BJP continues in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut, one of the close aides of Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday claimed that his party has support of 170 legislators and the figure can reach 175.

Reacting sharply to Raut’s remarks, BJP reportedly claimed that they have the numbers to form stable government in Maharashtra.

Notably, the Sena and the BJP are engaged in massive tug of war over the CM’s post, ever since the parties retained power in Maharashtra by winning 161 seats together. “We have more than 170 MLAs supporting us, the figure can even reach 175”, ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Speaking to reporters, Raut also asserted that his party will talk to the BJP only on the issue of the chief minister’s post. “The impasse continues. There is no discussion on government formation as yet. If talks happen, it will only be on the issue of the chief minister’s post,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut: We have more than 170 MLAs supporting us, the figure can even reach 175. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/QJkNuiV9kk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019

His statement comes amid the speculation that the Shiv Sena may join hands with the NCP to form government with outside support from the Congress. Some state Congress leaders have said the party should back the Sena to keep the BJP out of power.

उसूलों पर जहाँ आँच आये,

टकराना ज़रूरी है

जो ज़िन्दा हो,

तो फिर ज़िन्दा नज़र आना ज़रूरी है ….

जय महाराष्ट्र… — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 3, 2019

Earlier in the day, Raut had made veiled attack on the BJP by sharing a popular couplet by Wasim Barelvi on his official Twitter handle. “Usulon par jahan aanch aaye takrana zaruri hai. Jo zinda ho to phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai,” he wrote on Twitter.