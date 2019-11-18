New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday devised a new power-sharing formula, a simple “compromise”, that could end the BJP-Shiv Sena deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra and give both parties an equal opportunity to occupy the chief ministerial post.

“I talked to Sanjay Raut Ji about a compromise. I suggested a formula of three years’ chief ministership for the BJP and two years for the Shiv Sena, to which he said that the Shiv Sena could think about it if the BJP agrees. I will discuss this with the BJP now,” said Athawale speaking to news agency ANI.

An impasse has been going on for over 25 days since the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly polls last month. While the party was to comfortably form the government with one of its oldest ally Shiv Sena, the two ended up in a tug of war as BJP refused to meet the ally’s demands.

The Shiv Sena was adamant on a ’50-50′ power-sharing formula and its demand for the post of Chief Minister. However, as the skirmishes between the allies failed to settle, it ultimately led the two parties to end their pact.

Currently, the Shiv Sena is also attempting at a three-way coalition with NCP and Congress. Pre-poll allies Congress and NCP have already finalised a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to form a coalition government with the Sena.

The NCP, after a meeting between Sharad Pawar and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, also claimed that a final decision on government formation by the proposed Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena tie-up will be taken within the next couple of days.