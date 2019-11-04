New Delhi: Incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will on Monday travel to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On the other end of the spectrum, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar will also meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital today.

Amidst speculations that the Shiv Sena is exploring other options to form government in Maharashtra, the Sena on Sunday said that tying with the NCP, Congress was in the “interest of Maharashtra”, Indian Express reported the saffron party as saying.

Talking to the leading newspaper, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that while meeting the Maharashtra Governor on Monday, he “will ask him to invite the single largest party and then give a chance to other parties.” He also asserted that the Chief Minister will be from Sena.

With the continuing impasse over the government formation in Maharashtra, NCP’s Ajit Pawar Sunday also said that Sanjay Raut had contacted him for the first time yesterday. Though, he didn’t divulge other details regarding the communication received.

“I received a message from Sanjay Raut a while ago, I was in a meeting so couldn’t respond. This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me, I don’t know why he has messaged me. I will call him in a while,” Ajit Pawar had said Sunday.

Notably, the Sena and the BJP are at loggerheads over the division of power ever since the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared. While the Sena has been demanding the CM’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios ‘as decided prior to the elections’, the BJP claimed that no such deal was made before the polls.

In the recently held Maharashtra elections, the BJP-Sena alliance won 161 seats in the 288-seat Assembly, 24 less than their combined tally in 2014 state polls. Of this, the BJP won 105 seats out of 160 it contested while its ‘little brother’ won 56 seats out of 124 that it contested.

The NCP-Congress combine, meanwhile, won 98 seats of which 54 were won by the former while the latter won the remaining 44.