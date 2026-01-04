Home

‘Maharashtra is being converted…’: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray form alliance for BMC Elections 2026, promise to…

Uddhav appealed to the Election Commission not to succumb to pressure from the ruling party.

New Delhi: BMC Elections 2026: Sunday, 04 January 2026, was a historic day in Maharashtra politics. Raj Thackeray stepped into Shiv Sena Bhavan after 20 years. Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have formed an alliance for the 2026 BMC elections. On this occasion, both leaders released a joint manifesto and made several major promises regarding the development of Mumbai. Raj Thackeray clearly stated that the Mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi.

Uddhav Attacks Rahul Narwekar

While releasing the manifesto, Uddhav Thackeray targeted Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. He alleged that Narwekar is misusing his power and taking protection for himself while denying it to others. Uddhav demanded that the Election Commission cancel his membership and said that the Speaker should remain impartial.

Criticise BJP And Question State Government

Uddhav said that many ministers are still campaigning with their convoys. He appealed to the Election Commission not to succumb to pressure from the ruling party. Uddhav alleged that out of a budget of 15,000 crore, contracts worth 3 lakh crore have been given to contractors, and now this money is being used in the elections.

Raj Thackeray said that Maharashtra is being turned into a state like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Attacking the BJP, he said that the work on the Coastal Road has been going on since before Fadnavis and Shinde were known in Mumbai. He also questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission and said that if they have the courage, they should check the mobile records of the officers present during the filing of nomination papers.

