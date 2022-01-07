Mumbai: For ‘sensitive handling’ of cases related to crimes against women and children–especially that of sexual assault, the Maharashtra government has issued a set of guidelines for the procedures to be followed by the police while dealing with such cases. The development came a month after the case of kidnapping and “repeated” sexual assault of a minor in Palghar came to light, whose pregnancy could not be terminated due to delay in producing her before the authorities.Also Read - Rajasthan: 9 Teachers, School Principal Gangrape 4 Students In Alwar For 1 Year, Case Under POSCO Filed

As per the state government's resolution issued in January 4, police are asked to report all cases of sexual crimes against children under POCSO to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) or a special juvenile court within 24 hours. Police officers have been sent on special training for this purpose, reported Times on India.

Further every police station in the state is directed to designate an officer to perform the duties of Child Welfare Officer. The concerned police officials would be responsible for making the victims or their family members aware of the state government's Manodhairya scheme at the appropriate juncture. Under Manodhairya scheme Maharashtra government rehabilitates rape and acid attack victims and help them overcome the psychological trauma they faced.

The state police academy and other police training centres are also asked to teach the essential provisions of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POSCO act) to officers. “Regular workshops and sensitivity training sessions should be conducted to train them and refresh their training in these legislations. To conduct such sessions, they should seek help from Women and Children Welfare Committees, NGOs, etc.,” the guidelines said.