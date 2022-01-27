New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that 11 states in the country have over 50,000 COVID active cases whereas in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases. Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry also informed that Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have more than 3 lakh active cases.Also Read - DCGI Grants Conditional Market Approval For Covishield and Covaxin

India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said on Wednesday. Also Read - Delhi COVID Situation Under Control, City to Record Less Than 5,000 Cases Today, Says Jain | Key Points

Here are the key takeaways from Health Ministry’s briefing:

As on 27th Jan, there are 22,02,472 active cases in India. The case positivity rate is at 17.75% (in last one week). 11 States have more than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have more than 3 lakh active cases: Ministry of Health

95% first dose vaccination coverage and 74% second dose coverage in the country so far. 97.03 lakh eligible population has received ‘precaution dose’: Ministry of Health on COVID19 vaccination

16 States/UTs with COVID19 vaccination coverage of those between 15-18 years of age more than the national average of vaccination: Ministry of Health

Overall case positivity rate across the country was nearly 17.75% during the last week. There are over 50,000 COVID active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states &less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states: Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry

On 7th May 2021, at peak of second wave of COVID19, there were 4,14,188 new cases & 3679 deaths; only 3% people were fully vaccinated. On 21st Jan 2022, there were 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths; fully vaccinated people are 75% now: Ministry of Health on COVID19 situation

There are over 3 lakh active cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala and over one lakh in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu. We’re in touch with the states regarding containment activities. As of Jan 26, 551 districts were reporting case positivity rate of over 5%: Health Ministry

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now: NCDC Director on COVID19 situation in India

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.