New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday said Maharashtra has reported more COVID-19 cases than Kerala in last 24 hours. While addressing a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that all officials involved in the election process in poll-bound states will need to get vaccinated. “Saw a rise in [coronavirus] cases in states with elections,” the Health Secretary stated referring to the Bihar polls. Also Read - Coronavirus: UK Imposes Tougher Travel Rules To Contain Spread of Covid-19, Check Details Here

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has 1,36,872 active cases of infection as of February 16. A total of 87,40,595 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered and as many as 1,70,678 recipients have even received the second dose. Also Read - More Than 100 Residents of Bengaluru Apartment Test COVID Positive After Attending Party