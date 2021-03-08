New Delhi: After months of decline in COVID-19 cases, six states have reported a sudden spike in the daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have registered total 18,599 new cases, out of which, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 11,141, followed by Kerala at 2,100 while Punjab reported 1,043 new cases. Also Read - 10 Less Explored Destinations in Maharashtra That You Must Visit

In a statement released by the union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday, these six states cumulatively account for 86.25% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus: India In The Endgame of COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Harsh Vardhan

Total 97 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, with seven states accounting for 87.63% of the new fatalities. While Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 38 deaths, Punjab followed with 17 daily deaths and Kerala reported 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train News: Suburban Services to be Affected on Central, Western And Harbour Line Today. Check Timings

To curb the surge, the Centre is regularly holding high-level review meetings with the states and Union Territories showing a spike in new daily cases. The Health Secretary is also holding weekly review meetings as part of the Centre’s efforts to continuously engage with the states and UTs reporting higher caseload of active cases and those showing rise in daily new COVID-19 cases, said the statement.

In view of recent spike in cases in these states, the Centre has also rushed High Level Public Health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures.

Meanwhile, the government at the Centre has already deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a firsthand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

At the same time, total eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. India’s total active cases has reached 1,88,747 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.68% of India’s total Positive Cases. The cumulative tests conducted in the country have surpassed 22 crores (22,19,68,271). The national cumulative positivity rate currently stands at 5.06%