New Delhi: A month after the theatrics over Maharashtra government formation ended, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar made a shocking revelation and admitted that he was aware of his nephew Ajit Pawar holding talks with BJP‘s Devendra Fadnavis.

In a recent NDTV interview, the veteran politician said although he had knowledge over the two meetings, he never expected his party leader Ajit Pawar to make such a sudden move and join hands with the BJP.

“There was a suggestion from some BJP leaders that there has to be some dialogue… The dialogue was kept between Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis,” Pawar said in the NDTV interview.

“I knew Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were in talks, but the speculation that I was aware of Ajit’s political move is wrong,” he furthered clarifying that even he was shocked when he saw Ajit Pawar taking an oath with Fadnavis in the wee hours of November 23.

Sharad Pawar had, in an interview to a Marathi news channel on Monday, had revealed that he had rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to ‘work together,’ during a meeting between the two leaders last month.

The NCP supremo also said that he has ‘warned’ Ajit Pawar of the consequences of his midnight coup.

“I later told him what he did was unpardonable. That anybody (doing so) will have to bear the consequences and you are no exception,” Pawar had said.

Pawar had said that Ajit’s impulsive move was the key reason behind making the “conscious decision” to drop his name from the list of cabinet oath takers.

He also said that despite the 72-hour mutiny, he had not rule out Ajit Pawar becoming Deputy CM in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. However, sizeable members were unhappy about his move with the Fadnavis government.

Sharad Pawar, who is deemed as the chief architect of Maha Vikas Aghadi, said that there was a perfect understanding among the three ideologically diverse allies – Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress – and an alliance with the Sena was not difficult as compared to a tie-up with the BJP.