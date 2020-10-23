New Delhi: Firefighting operations are currently underway at a mall in Nagpada area in Mumbai where a masssive fire broke out last night. Speaking to reporters, a fire brigade official said that the blaze erupted in the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central around 8.53 pm. Also Read - Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Mall, Rescue Operations Underway

He confirmed that around 250-300 people were present inside the mall when the mishap happened, however, all of them were rescued safely and no injuries were reported. Initially, it was categorized as level 1 (minor), later the fire was upgraded to level-5.

Ten fire engines and seven jetty were engaged in the operation to douse the flames at the ground plus four-storey mall, the official said, adding there was no report of injury to anyone so far.

This was the second fire in the city on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out in a garment factory at Kurla West. It was doused after more than two hours.

According to fire brigade officials, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Local said that the mall mainly houses shops selling mobile phone accessories.