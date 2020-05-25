New Delhi: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran Congress leader’s condition has been described as asymptomatic. Reports said that he is undergoing treatment in Nanded, his home town. Also Read - 3 Strains of Live Coronaviruses in Wuhan Institute of Virology, None Matches Virus That Led to COVID-19

Notably, Chavan is second prominent minister to contract the deadly virus. Earlier last month, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was fully cured and discharged after nearly a month’s treatment in a hospital in Mumbai. Also Read - Retail Trade Lost Rs 9 Lakh Crore of Business in 60 Days: CAIT

Meanwhile, Maharashtra tally of coronavirus crossed the 50,ooo mark yesterday with the highest single-day infections of 3,041 patients, besides 58 deaths. The Health Department said with the new cases, 33,988 were ‘active cases’. Also Read - Premier League Club Bournemouth Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Of the total 58 fatalities, 39 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city deaths up from 949 to 988 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,725 cases to touch 30,542.

The state has been recording over 50 fatalities and over 2,000 new patients for the past one week now, with the previous highest figure standing at 2,940 cases on May 22. With 58 fatalities — down by 18 from highest 76 notched on May 19 — the state death toll has touched 1,635.

Mumbai’s congested Dharavi slum continued to be a major hotspot with 27 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infectees to 1,541 and 59 deaths till date. In a new initiative, the civic authorities are experimenting with group ‘laughter therapy’ for the people of Dharavi in a bid to ease stress and anxiety levels in the crowded slum district, now largely in containment.