New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a mob of 150 people when he tried to stop cow smuggling near Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The victim identified as Rajesh Pal has been working as an animal welfare officer in Vasai-Virar. Reports claimed that he was also associated with 'gau rakshak' (cow vigilante) groups for three years.

The incident took place on October 18 when Pal got information about cow smuggling near Burhan Chowk. Reports claimed that the victim was accompanied by 3 police constables to the location.

However, when Pal tried to stop the alleged cow smugglers, the mob started assaulting him in front of the police. He was taken to Alliance Hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, several Gau Rakshaks and local BJP leaders have asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to take strict action against the accused.

“Rajesh Pal got information about a cow smuggling incident after which he filed a complaint. He had gone with three police constables to the area. When people at Burhan Chowk came to know that he came to stop cow smuggling operation, a group of 150-200 people gathered and attacked him”, a leading portal quoted Manoj Barot, district vice president, BJP, as saying.