New Delhi: A level 4 fire broke out at a shopping centre in Borivali West of Mumbai earlier this morning. A total of 14 fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flame.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident. Authorities are trying to ascertain the reason behind the blaze.

Police are at the spot. Fire fighting operations are still underway.

This is a developing story. Details are awaited.