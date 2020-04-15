Mumbai: Maharashtra, continuing to lead as the state with the highest COVID-19 cases, has reported around 2,916 COVID-19 cases so far with nearly 187 deaths. Also Read - Coronavirus: 350 New Cases, 18 Deaths in Maharashtra; State's Tally Rises to 2,684

A total of 232 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported today. At least 295 patients have been discharged till date. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt to Provide Food, Accommodation to Migrant Workers Who Gathered in Bandra

“183 new coronavirus positive cases and 2 deaths reported today. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai is 1936 and 113 deaths. 181 patients discharged,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. Also Read - Coronavirus: 352 Cases And 11 Deaths in Maharashtra, Tally Reaches 2,334

The Maharashtra government today also took serious note of complaints, alleging illegal collection of relief funds in the name of COVID-19 pandemic by certain organisations, reports said.

Following a specific complaint to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta asked the Home Department to take necessary action, said lawyer Vinod Tiwari, the complainant.

In his representation, the lawyer presented several social media posts and calls seeking funds for providing Coronavirus relief.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus tally in the country has reached 11,933, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In an evening update at 5 p.m, the ministry said 10,197 cases were active in the country, while 1,343 people have recovered and 392 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus. One person has migrated to another country.