New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thaceray on Monday filed his nomination for elections to the state legislative council, scheduled to be held on May 21. Notably, CM Thackeray is set to become the member of legislative council unopposed.

"The election to nine MLC seats will be unopposed. We discussed with the Congress leadership that this is not the time for elections but to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. They honoured our request and amicably withdrew their second candidate," Sena MP Sanjay Raut said after the nominations were filed on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Maharashtra Congress said it has decided to withdraw the nomination of its second candidate Raj Kishor Modi for the polls. Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said that his party has decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLC elections.

“We have decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLC elections, which means the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) will have five nominees for as many seats (out of the total nine),” he said. However, the BJP has fielded four candidates for the MLC polls.

Thackeray – who was unanimously elected the Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister on November 28 – will make his debut as a legislator. He will also become the second member of the state’s numero uno political clan to enter the legislature as an elected member after his son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray.

The state’s upper house has a total of 9 vacancies which will be filled up in the biennial poll through the electoral college comprising 288 legislators of the Legislative Assembly.