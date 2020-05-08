New Delhi: Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who, in December, came very close to quitting the party but eventually chose not to, was on Friday left out of the party’s list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. Also Read - EC Agrees to Hold Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls, Demanded by CM Uddhav, on May 21

The BJP leader, notably, had lost from her Parli constituency to estranged cousin, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, in last October’s Maharashtra Assembly polls. Amid allegations of her being ‘out of favour’ within the party, she said that ‘she had a lot to speak’ at a rally on December 12-the birth anniversary of her late father, BJP leader Gopinath Munde-but chose not to resign from the party; however, she resigned as a member of the party’s core committee in Maharashtra. Also Read - ‘Really Distressed at Allegations Against me, Will Speak on December 12,’ Says Pankaja Munde

Another senior leader, who was not announced as a candidate, was Eknath Khadse; he, too, is seen as being ‘out of favour’ within the party. He was dropped from the list of candidates for the state polls as well. Also Read - ‘Pankaja Munde Neither Quitting BJP, Nor Joining Shiv Sena,’ Clarifies BJP Leader Chandrakant Patil

Those whose names, however, were announced for the MLC elections, are: Gopichand Padalkar, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Praveen Datke and Ajit Gopchhade. Of these, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil is a former NCP MP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases list of candidates for biennial elections for Maharashtra Legislative council scheduled to be held on 21st May. pic.twitter.com/0QB8JL3kAE — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Notably, the Election Commission (EC) announced elections for nine seats for the Legislative Council last week. The elections are scheduled to take place on May 21. The development came two days after CM Uddhav Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the state legislature, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

The CM, who had until May 28 to save his chair, called PM Modi after the Governor turned down two resolutions by the state cabinet to nominate CM Thackeray as MLC.