New Delhi: Maharashtra will get a Sena Chief Minister after 20 years as Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath on Thursday. Shivaji Park — Sena’s hallowed venue for all its memories of Sena founder Bal Thackeray — is gearing up for the grand event. In 1966, Bal Thackeray addressed his first public rally in this park. He was cremated in a corner of the park.

Elaborate arrangements have been made. Police personnel in civil clothes will be deployed. Drones and CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the crowd.

According to the power-sharing formula the allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi have finally worked out, the Shiv Sena will get the post of the chief minister and 15 cabinet berths, the NCP will get the post of the deputy chief minister and 13 cabinet ranks while the Congress will get Speaker and 13 ministerial berths.

Along with Uddhav, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Chagan Bhujbal, Shiv Sena’s Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde will also take their oaths.