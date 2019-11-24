Load More

New Delhi: A day after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for second consecutive time with the support of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, all eyes are now set on the Supreme Court which is expected to hear the joint petition of Sena-NCP-Congress at 11:30 AM today.

Notably, the parties had filed a petition in the apex court on Saturday evening seeking an immediate floor test to ‘avoid horse-trading and illegal manoeuvres’ in Maharashtra. The SC bench hearing the petition would comprise Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

“The petition was filed by three political parties in the Supreme Court requesting for an immediate floor test in order to expose the illegitimate and unconstitutional government headed by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. We are confident that majesty of law and constitution will prevail and forces led by BJP who have taken contract for the murder of democracy will get a befitting reply”, Congress’ spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said.

Terming the Governor’s decision as a ‘brazen action’, the petition sought the apex court’s direction to Koshyari to invite the alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP “which has the support of more than 144 MLAs to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray”.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra witnessed a major twist after BS Koshyari administered oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis as CM of the state. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy. Miffed with his move, the NCP, on late Saturday night sacked Pawar and appointed its state President Jayant Patil as party’s new Legislature group chief.

The decision to sack Ajit was taken at a NCP meeting convened by party supremo Sharad Pawar. A resolution passed at the legislature wing’s meeting said that Ajit’s actions defied the party’s policies. Besides, the resolution also said that Ajit Pawar’s right to issue a whip were also revoked.

Stay tune to India.com for all the updates related to Maharashtra political crisis.