Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday met the state’s Covid-19 task force members to take a final decision on imposition of stricter curbs in the state given the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, underlining the need to save the lives of people and clamping of strict restrictions to break the transmission chain of coronavirus. However, no decision was taken on imposition of lockdown yet and he will holding another meeting with the task force members on Monday. Also Read - 900 Vaccination Sites in Odisha Shut Due to Vaccine Shortage

In today’s detailed meeting which was held via video conferencing, the Maharashtra CM discussed several issues including availability of oxygen and beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, fines for violating Covid-19 protocols and imposition of restrictions. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Directorate of Medical Education and Research Dr TP Lahane, Taskforce chief Dr Sanjay Oak and several others attended the meeting. Also Read - New Travel Guidelines For Himachal, RT-PCR Test Mandatory. Details Here

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in a meeting with the State Task Force discussed the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols. Also Read - All Schools in UP from Class 1-12 to Remain Closed Till April 30 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 11, 2021

Soon after the meeting, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said that during the meeting several members were in favour of a 3-week lockdown and hence a meeting will be held again tomorrow. He said, “Some of the people in today’s meeting were of the view that a lockdown should be imposed for 2 weeks, some were in favour of a 3-week lockdown. A meeting will be held again tomorrow.

In today’s meeting with the state COVID-19 Task Force, everyone was of the view to impose lockdown in the state; SOPs and guidelines for it to be discussed.”