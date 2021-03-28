Mumbai: In view of the spiralling number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, the district administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown to break the chain of infection. The total shutdown in Aurangabad district will come into effect on March 30, a day after Holi. The restrictions will remain in force till April 8, Thursday. During the period, only essential services will be permitted. The decision comes on a day when Aurangabad city in the Marathwada region reported 1,040 new cases. Also Read - Maharashtra: Gathering of 5 or More People Banned in Aurangabad Till April 4 | Details Here

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till April 15 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The state has been reported over 30,000 cases for the past few days. Earlier on Saturday, it detected 35,726 new cases of infection. State capital Mumbai reported 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.

Night Curfew From Today:

A night curfew will come into effect in the state from tonight. The statewide will be observed from 8 PM to 7 AM until further order. During the night curfew, all malls, gardens, beaches, cinema halls etc. will remain closed. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 per head on the offenders, the order stated.

More Restrictions on Cards:

CM Uddhav Thackeray had also warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol. “I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there is a possibility that healthcare facilities may fall short given the rise in the number of patients, Thackeray said and asked officials to ensure the availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines in each district,” the Chief Minister said, adding that people need to understand that the COVID-19 threat is not over but has grown bigger.