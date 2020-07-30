Maharashtra Lockdown: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till August 31 in view of the rising cases. Maharashtra crossed the four-lakh mark with Pune emerging as one of the worst-affected cities after Mumbai. Also Read - Bangladesh Reports 3,009 New Covid Cases, Total Tally at 232194

As part of the ‘Mission Begin Again’, the Uddhav Thackeray government has relaxed several outdoor activities in areas that are out of containment zones, including Greater Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur. Also Read - Badminton: BWF Cancels Four More Events Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Here’s what will be open and what not in Maharashtra for August: Also Read - Unlock 3 Guidelines: Night Curfew Ends, Gyms to Open From Aug 5; Lockdown to Continue in Containment Zones | Top Developments

1. The Maharashtra government has allowed outdoor activities including non-team sports like golf, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb. Thorough sanitisation measures and physical distancing is to be ensured in these places.

2. Swimming pools will remain closed in August or until further orders.

3. All essential and non-essential shops will continue to function and malls and market areas will remain open from 9 AM to 7 PM.

4. All offices – government and private – can reopen. Private offices are to operate with 10 per cent strength only.

5. Barber shops,spas, saloons and beauty parlours to be open with preventive measures as ordered by the government.

6. Restaurants, food courts and theatres to remain shut.

7. Large public gatherings and congregations continue to remain prohibited. Marriage-related gatherings can have only up to 50 guests.

8. Printing and distribution of newspapers allowed.

9. Inter-district movement will be unrestricted only for attending places of work and for medical reasons. For shopping and other purposes, people are expected to visit nearby areas.

10. Vehicular movement to be allowed as follows:

> Taxi/cab aggregator – 1+3 (essential only)

> Rickshaw – 1+2 (essential only)

> 4 wheeler – 1+3 (essential only)

> 2 wheeler – 1+1 with helmet and mask