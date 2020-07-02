Maharashtra Lockdown Extension: Curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra’s Beed city for eight days in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, officials said. The move comes a day after Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai. While the Mumbai restrictions have been imposed by the Police, Beed restrictions have been imposed by the local administration. Also Read - Lamborghin Unveils Supercar-Inspired Rs 25.6 Crore Luxury Yacht, Twitter Can't Stop Drooling | See Pics

Only essential and emergency services will be allowed to operate during the period, as per an order issued on Wednesday by Beed Collector Rahul Rekhawar. Also Read - Honey Butter Chicken Recipe: Fried Chicken Never Tasted Better! Here's How You Can Make it at Home

According to the order, the curfew will remain in force till July 8 midnight. Also Read - ICAI CA Exam 2020 to be Postponed? Feasibility of Conducting CA Exams to be Assessed, ICAI Tells Supreme Court

“Nobody will be allowed to enter or go out of the city during the period. Medical services will remain operational.

Emergency services will be allowed to operate, but all other private and government offices will remain closed during the period,” the collector said in the order.

Pass holders working in emergency services will be allowed to travel in the city, he said.

Till Wednesday, Beed district reported 131 COVID-19 cases and six deaths due to the disease. There were 10 active cases, while 115 patients were discharged after recovery, civil surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat said.