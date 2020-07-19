Maharashtra Lockdown Extension News: In a bid to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in Nagpur, the city is likely to be put under a 15-day full lockdown, with curfew, from July-end. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: Don't Shut Areas Coming Under Pressure, Says Uddhav | Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh Put Onus on District Collectors

At a review meeting held on Saturday, Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut-who is also the Nagpur guardian minister-and state home minister Anil Deshmukh expressed disappointment over violation of COVID-19 guidelines and a spike in new cases, as well as number of deaths in the city, reported The Times of India. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Shutdown Lifted in Thane City Barring COVID Hotspots

“The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the city police have been directed to plan and finalise a full lockdown with curfew. People will be informed 4-5 days in advance so that they can store essential goods”, Raut was quoted as saying. Also Read - Grim Milestone: Maharashtra's COVID Tally Past 3 Lakh Now, 8348 Fresh Cases in 24 Hours

Notably, Nagpur, which lies in the state’s Vidarbha region and is the third-largest city after Mumbai and Pune, also has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra after the state’s two largest cities. It ended Saturday with a total of 2,171 cases, including 1,473 recoveries, 670 active cases and 28 deaths.

Overall, Maharashtra is the country’s worst-hit state, having crossed the 3 lakh case-mark with a record spike of 8,348 on Saturday. The western state has thus far reported 3,00,937 cases, including 1,65,663 discharges, 1,26,926 active cases and 11,596 deaths.