Maharashtra Lockdown Extension News: After announcing shutdown in Pune and its neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, authorities have extended lockdown in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) till July 19. The comes in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in Kalyan-Dombivali belt in Thane district, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Also Read - Pune Lockdown Latest News: Shutdown in Two Phases From From July 13-23 | Check What's Allowed to Open Here

Earlier in the day, authorities announced a complete 10-day lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13.

