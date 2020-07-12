Maharashtra Lockdown Extension News: The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra has extended the ongoing lockdown in the township till July 19. The ongoing lockdown in Bhiwandi had started on July 2 and was to end Sunday midnight. Also Read - Fake News: Amitabh Bachchan DID NOT Record Video Thanking Doctors at Nanavati Hospital After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Till Saturday night, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Bhiwandi was 2,701, while the death toll was 144.

Yesterday, the lockdown in other civic corporation limits and rural parts of Thane district was extended till July 19.

Meanwhile, the Vartak Nagar ward committee of the Thane civic administration on Sunday issued an order prohibiting all activities, except for the sale of medicines and milk, in Shivai Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Sainath Nagar and Misalwadi till further notice after spurt in COVID-19 cases in these areas.

Meanwhile, the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has urged district guardian minister Eknath Shinde to withdraw the lockdown, stating that the industrial units were incurring losses due to the restrictions in place since March.