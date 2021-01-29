Lockdown Latest News: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday extended lockdown in the state till February 28. The government said that existing Mission Begin Again guidelines in relation to the coronavirus pandemic will remain in force till the end of February. Also Read - School Reopening 2021 Latest News: Classes to Resume From February 1 in THESE States | Check Details

"Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28 February", an official statement read.