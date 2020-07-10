Maharashtra Lockdown Extension: After Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai and several other municipal areas in the vicinity of Mumbai went into an extended lockdown, now the authorities have decided to bring Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad under the ambit of the lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The complete lockdown will start from July 13 and will go on for 15 days. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Shops Can Remain Open Till 7 PM, More Restrictions in Panvel | Check New Timings

According to reports, all 42 wands under the Pune Municipal Corporation have been affected by COVID-19 and all of them have over 100 cases. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Are You Flying to Mumbai? 10 Things to Remember Once You Reach The Maximum City

On Thursday, Pune city reported single-day highest spike of 1,006 new coronavirus cases since the previous evening, taking case tally to 25,174. The death toll reached 786 with 16 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period. Also Read - Mumbai Lockdown Extension: Section 144 Imposed in City, Will Continue Till July 15 | All You Need to Know

On Wednesday, the city reported 1,147 new cases.