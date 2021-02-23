Maharashtra Lockdown News: A morphed screenshot carrying the logo of TV9 Marathi channel and Uddhav Thackeray is going viral on social media platforms falsely claiming that the Maharashtra chief minister has announced a 15-day strict lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus cases. Netizens shared the screenshot of the false news bulletin on Facebook, Whatsapp, and Twitter. However, when we conducted a fact check, the viral post turned out to be fake. Also Read - Is Lockdown Necessary in Mumbai? Read What Experts Say

CLAIM: After a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, CM Thackeray has announced a 15-day strict lockdown in the state from March 1. Also Read - Lockdown Imposed in THESE Districts of Maharashtra | Check FULL LIST HERE

FACT: Nothing of this sort has been announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as yet. Also Read - Delhi Metro, Public Buses to Run on Limited Capacity as Coronavirus Cases Rise Again

This comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to follow ‘COVID-appropriate’ behaviour and safety norms, and said he would observe the situation for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.

Last month, a document was going viral on various social media platforms claiming that the central government has ordered a complete lockdown in the country till January 31, 2021. However, when the government fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report, it found out that the document was fake.

Don’t Fall Prey to Fake Reports, Rumours