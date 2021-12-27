New Delhi: Amid the rising number of Omicron and coronavirus cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal has called a meeting on Monday evening with Health and Ward officers, news agency ANI reported. For the unversed, Maharashtra has so far reported 141 Omicron cases. Of the total 141 cases, Mumbai tops the list with 73 cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad (19), Pune Rural (16), Pune City (7), five each in Satara and Osmanabad, three in Thane city, two each in Kalyan Dombivli (Thane district), Nagpur, and Aurangabad, and one each in Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar (Palghar district), Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander.Also Read - No Mix And Match For COVID Booster/Precaution Shots, Final Decision Soon: Reports

The meeting comes days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led-Maharashtra government announced a night curfew prohibiting the gathering of more than five people in public places between 9 pm and 6 am.

The government had also issued set guidelines according to which restaurants, gyms, spas, and cinema halls were asked to operate at 50% occupancy. The government had also imposed cap on wedding guests. "Only 100 persons will be allowed in weddings at indoor venues, while 250 persons will be allowed to attend outdoor weddings", the guidelines said.

‘Fresh Lockdown Only if…’

Speaking to reporters, public health minister Rajesh Tope had said that fresh lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day. The day before, the state government banned the assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Omicron cases were increasing ‘rapidly’, but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen, Tope said, speaking to reporters in Jalna. “There will be statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tons (per day),” he added.

The minister did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in the state. We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing mask is very important, he said.