Maharashtra: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) eases restrictions in Mumbai. According to the reports, the Uddhav government has allowed the opening of non-essential shops from Monday to Friday between 7 am to 2 pm. Shops on either side of the roads can stay open on alternate days. Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Expresses Concern Over Heavy Traffic In Mumbai, Warns of Stricter Curbs If Situation Continues