Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday made a statement on the BMC polls. While addressing the media, Pednekar said that the BMC polls will be conducted next year in January-February if the COVID situation is under control. However, she also mentioned that if the cases don't decline, the polls will be postponed.

Pednekar also briefed about the vaccination drive in the state. When asked on BMC allowing vaccination for students going abroad, and increased gap for 2nd dose, Pednekar said, "Vaccination works as per the Centre's guidelines. Our CM will speak to the respective departments and a solution will be brought in accordingly."

Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,077 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 15, taking the caseload to 57,46,892, while 184 more deaths pushed the toll to 95,344, the state health department said. On March 15, the state had reported 15,051 cases as it hurtled towards a devastating second COVID-19 wave.

The daily count was also a sharp drop from 18,600 infections registered on Sunday. Recoveries far exceeded new infections.

As many as 33,000 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 53,95,370, a statement from the health department said. The state now has 2,53,367 active cases, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.88 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.66 percent, the department said. The statement said 1,93,446 more people were tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the number of samples examined so far to 3,50,55,054.

Mumbai city reported 676 new cases and 20 deaths, taking its tally to 7,06,251 and the toll to 14,884, the department said. The wider Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 1,952 infections and 44 deaths, pushing the caseload to 15,32,407 and the toll to 27,745, it said.