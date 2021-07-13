Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that the Domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated will be exempted from carrying negative RTPCR reports when they enter Mumbai airport. To recall, the government in its guidelines issued earlier made a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for all passengers arriving on domestic flights into Mumbai at the time of boarding the flight. The RT-PCR report should be issued within 48 hours of arriving in Mumbai Passengers not having RT-PCR test will not be allowed to board by the airlines.Also Read - Bouquet of Flowers Kept on Open Manhole in Thane, Citizens Impressed With Message of Gandhigiri

Earlier today, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had wrote to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and recommended that fully vaccinated people arriving in Mumbai can be exempted from the mandatory RT-PCR test. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: CM Thackeray to Take BIG Decision For Mumbaikars in Coming Days. Rajesh Tope Drops Hint

Important Details:

The Maharashtra government had imposed restrictions on domestic passengers arriving in the state on May 12. As per the order, any passenger arriving by any mode of transport was required to carry negative RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai issued directives pertaining to domestic passengers arriving in the city of Mumbai. These restrictions were primarily imposed on the passengers arriving from Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala. Owing to the increase in number of cases, it was decided to impose restrictions on all the passengers arriving in Mumbai from any part of the country.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) witnessed high footfall in June with passenger volume logging around 60 per cent growth in the previous month. The airport handled 6,94,890 passengers in the previous month as against 4,34,680 passengers in May this year, the private airport operator said. Also Read - Is Mumbai Out of Coronavirus Danger? Over 85% Hospital Beds Now Vacant: Report

On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope held a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and asked him to either lift the curbs completely in order to provide relief to the people or tighten the lockdown amid the possibility of the third wave of corona. If reports are to be believed, Tope, in the virtual meeting asked CM Thackeray to take an early decision on the matter as the chorus for further relaxation in curbs is growing louder.

CM was apprised about the present state of the pandemic and the lockdown, said Tope, adding that he has informed Thackeray about the problems being faced by the general public due to certain restrictions in the state. Furthermore, he noted that the Central government has expressed concern over the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, thus a final decision will be taken by the CM after considering all the factors in forthcoming days, reported Free Press Journal.