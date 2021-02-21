Mumbai: A 12-hour curfew between 5 PM and 5 AM may be imposed in regions in Maharashtra where spike in Coronavirus cases is being witnessed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting in Mumbai next week to discuss the Covid-19 situation and finalise the decision on curfew. According to a News18 report, the Uddhav-led Maharashtra is considering imposing a 12-hour night curfew along with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on wedding halls that are violating covid-19 protocol and capped limit. The vegetable markets may be regulated too with timing restrictions from 10 AM to 5 PM. Also Read - Covid-19 Variant N440K Spreading More in Southern States, Reveals Study; Warns New Strains to Keep Emerging

“The entire Vidarbha region is witnessing a spike in cases. Even in Nagpur, over 750 cases were reported on Friday. The government has already declared a partial lockdown in Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal. If fresh cases jump, the government needs to take strict measures like a night curfew,” Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar told The Times of India. Also Read - Resumption of Mumbai Local Train Services One of The Reasons Behind Increase in Corona Outbreaks, Says Official

“We will ask district administrations, including collectors and municipal commissioners, to take a final call on lockdowns depending on conditions in their areas. During curfew, all places like marriage halls, markets, cinema halls and others where crowds gather would be closed. The surge is due to a majority of people becoming careless and not following Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining distancing,” Wadettiwar said. Also Read - Coronavirus: Follow Safety Measures or Face Lockdown, Mumbai Mayor Warns Residents Amid Rise in Cases

“We are also considering regulating vegetable markets. Such places may be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm with restrictions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday warned that the city will undergo lockdown if the surge in daily coronavirus figures is not controlled and people don’t follow Covid protocols. The warning came a day after Maharashtra reported over 6,000 Covid cases. Mumbai on Saturday reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 3 deaths.