Maharashtra Lockdown News: As the coronavirus cases and positivity rate are declining across the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to lift the lockdown in a 'phased manner' after June 1. State health minister Rajesh Tope asserted that if the positivity rate drops further—below 10 per cent and the number of active cases declines, the government may announce some relaxations in curbs.

"The authorities may consider easing restrictions step-wise if 50% of hospital beds are vacant", Tope stated while talking to the Times of India. He, however, asserted that a final decision will be taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray, keeping in mind the impending threat of third wave.

State surveillance expert Dr Pradeep Awate claimed that the positivity rate in Mahrashtra is likely to reduce further. "Present restrictions are just a pause button and collateral damages would be much more if we continue to be closed longer. As the transmission decreases, we need to open up in a steady and cautious manner," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Centre had also said that the COVID-19 pandemic is stabilising in large parts of the country, however, there is still a long way to go to battle this particular wave as the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent in 382 districts. Addressing a presser yesterday, a govt official said that Maharashtra and seven other states have more than one lakh active cases and 18 states have more than 15 per cent positivity rate.

“Despite consistent increase in daily tests, India’s daily positivity rate has declined from 24.83 per cent recorded on May 10 to 12.45 per cent on May 22. Also, a slow but relatively better trend in terms of management is being noted in deaths and most fatalities have been noted in six states including Maharashtra”, he added.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 26,133 fresh COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking the tally to 55,53,225 and the toll to 87,300.

With 40,294 patients getting discharged during the day, Maharashtra’s overall count of recoveries rose to 51,11,095, leaving the state with 3,52,247 active cases. The case recovery rate has improved to 92.04 per cent while the fatality rate increased to 1.57 per cent.