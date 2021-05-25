Mumbai: After registering a steady decline in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government is considering the extension of the lockdown by another week before it begins the process of ‘Unlock’ in a phased manner. The Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet is mulling ways in which curbs can be relaxed in order to ensure that lifting the lockdown restrictions does not lead to another surge of infections. Also Read - Will Maharashtra Ease COVID-19 Curbs in Districts Showing Decline in Cases? Here's What Minister Said

According to a report by CNN-News18, Maharashtra is deliberating over two propositions. First, when the unlocking should begin – June 1 or June 7 – and second, how many phases are needed for the unlocking. The report stated that lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to be lifted in four phases. Also Read - Corona Curfew Extended in Jammu and Kashmir Till May 31, Essential Services Exempted

A final decision regarding these propositions will be taken in the cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday. Also Read - UP: 17-Year-Old Vegetable Seller Thrashed By Police For 'Violating Curfew Norms', Dies; 3 Cops Suspended

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had hinted that if the positivity rate drops further – below 10 per cent – and the number of active cases declines, the government may announce some relaxations in curbs. “The authorities may consider easing restrictions step-wise if 50% of hospital beds are vacant,” Tope had said.

He, however, asserted that a final decision will be taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray, keeping in mind the impending threat of a third wave.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths and cases dropped significantly even as the state fatalities zoomed above the 89,000 level, health officials said on Monday. Compared with the highest 1,320 deaths declared on Sunday, the state reported 592 fatalities last evening. The number of fresh cases went below the 25,000 level to 22,122, while the tally rose above the 56 lakh level, to 56,02,019.