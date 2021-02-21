Mumbai: A total lockdown has been imposed for a week on Sunday in Maharashtra’s Amravati city and Achalpur town due to the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the district. The announcement was made by Amravati’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur in a press briefing today afternoon, reports stated. Also Read - Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad: Night Curfew And Lockdown Restrictions Return in View of Coronavirus Spike

Amravati was already put under a weekend lockdown this week – from Saturday morning to Monday morning – in order to control the rise of COVID-19 cases that have increased across Maharashtra over the last few days. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: 12-hour Curfew to be Imposed in Regions With Highest Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Decision Next Week

Night Curfew in Pune Also Read - Coronavirus: Follow Safety Measures or Face Lockdown, Mumbai Mayor Warns Residents Amid Rise in Cases

Meanwhile, district authorities in Pune have decided to impose a night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM, along with restrictions on large gatherings and operations of restaurants and bars. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the Pune district have also been shut till February 28.

Reason Behind COVID-19 Spike in Maharashtra

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra reported 6,281 fresh cases, following which CM Uddhav Thackeray warned people of another lockdown if they failed to follow Covid-19 restrictions.

Corona Task Force member Dr. Shashank Joshi said one of the reasons behind rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is the resumption of local train services for the general public. Reports claimed that Covid-19 restrictions like social distancing and mask-wearing have gone for a toss since the resumption of local train services.