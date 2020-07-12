Maharashtra lockdown news: In a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus, a fortnight-long “strict” lockdown will be imposed in Latur city in Marathwada region from the midnight of July 15. The further guidelines on the lockdown will be shared on Monday evening. Notably, the district has so far reported 682 coronavirus positive cases and 33 deaths. Also Read - Kashmir Lockdown News: Another Phase of Shutdown in Srinagar From Monday, Authorities Seal Lal Chowk And Other 67 Areas | Know Here

"The lockdown will start from July 15 midnight and end on July 30. The essential and emergency services will continue to operate. However, liquor shops will be shut from Monday itself," Collector G Shreekant said.

"The lockdown will be strict and the fine for not following the norms is higher than what was during the previous lockdown," Shreekant said.

The decision about the lockdown in rural parts of Latur district will be taken after a meeting of public representatives on Monday, he said.

“During the lockdown, we plan to collect the swabs of suspected patients from their homes through our teams,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra had extended the ongoing lockdown in the township till July 19. The ongoing lockdown in Bhiwandi had started on July 2 and was to end Sunday midnight.

Meanwhile, the Vartak Nagar ward committee of the Thane civic administration on Sunday issued an order prohibiting all activities, except for the sale of medicines and milk, in Shivai Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Sainath Nagar and Misalwadi till further notice after spurt in COVID-19 cases in these areas.