Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take an appropriate decision regarding imposition of a lockdown in the state after April 14, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope while speaking to reporters after a virtual meeting of the Covid-19 task force. “Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during the meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required,” Tope said. Also Read - Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh Have Faulty COVID-19 Measures: Govt

A tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “In a meeting with the State Task Force, the chief minister discussed the availability of oxygen and beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions and fines for violating Covid protocols.”

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh informed that during the meeting several members were in favour of a 3-week lockdown and hence a meeting will be held again on April 12.

He said, “Some of the people in today’s meeting were of the view that a lockdown should be imposed for 2 weeks, some were in favour of a 3-week lockdown. SOPs and guidelines for it to be discussed.”

Earlier on Saturday, CM Thackeray after an all-party meeting had indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown in the state given the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. He had asserted that if state-wide lockdown will be reimposed, all issues of poor, labourers and daily-wagers will be addressed. “It will be ensured that the poor and the working class people won’t suffer while imposing strict restrictions,” Thackeray said, hinting at implementing tough curbs.

Meanwhile, he is scheduled to hold consultations with the finance and other state departments on Monday and discussion will also take place in the cabinet meeting later this week.