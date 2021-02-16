Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserted that government might take strict action if coronavirus cases continue to rise, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar said that a lockdown may be imposed in Mumbai in upcoming days ‘if people don’t follow rules’. “It’s a matter of concern. Most people traveling in trains don’t wear masks. People must take precautions else we’d head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people”, news agency ANI quoted Pednekar as saying. Also Read - Maharashtra Farmer Buys Helicopter Worth Rs 30 Crore For His Dairy Business, See Pics