Mumbai: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is expected to release a standard operating procedure (SOP) by April 1, Wednesday, with more restrictions for the people of the state. While CM Thackeray has asked officials to prepare a roadmap for the second statewide lockdown, reports have claimed that total shutdown is not on the cards yet. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Maharashtra Govt Mulls Imposing Restrictions For Commuters if Guidelines Not Followed

Notably, Maharashtra has been recording over 30,000 cases for the last two weeks. The state alone has witnessed nearly six lakh cases and 2,100 fatalities this month so far. On Saturday, the state reported the highest one-day rise of 40,414 coronavirus positive cases, however on Monday, it added 31,643 fresh infections, taking the overall tally to 27,45,518.

While experts have attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the resumption of the local train services, officials have stated that local trains will continue to run. However, the government might announce restrictions for restaurants, malls, public places, private offices and pubs in a bid to break the chain of the transmission. Moreover, offices might be asked to function at 50 per cent capacity.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown that will have a minimum impact on the economy on the recommendation of the state COVID-19 task force.

The state COVID-19 task force had recommended the Thackeray government implement measures like a stricter lockdown to stem the rise in coronavirus positive cases. Following this, the CM asked officials to prepare a detailed plan for the implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the economy of the state.

Speaking to Indian Express, Aseem Gupta, secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation department asserted that they plan to announce some measures to reduce movement for a few days.

Elaborating further, Vinita Singhal, secretary, labour department said that the government might curtail timings of trains and buses to reduce overcrowding. However, construction work and essential services will continue as usual.