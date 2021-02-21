New Delhi: Amid a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday imposed a fresh night curfew in Pune. “From 11 PM to 6 AM, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising COVID19 cases. Schools and Colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 Feb. New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow”, said Pune Divisional Commissioner. Also Read - Indian Navy MR Merit List 2021 Out: Check Roll Number Wise Merit List, Download Link and Other Updates Here

This comes soon after Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in several districts. "A meeting chaired by the CM to be held soon to take a decision," Wadettiwar told news agency ANI.

Sudden Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra has been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. Earlier on Saturday, it reported 6,281 fresh cases, following which CM Uddhav Thackeray warned people of another lockdown if they failed to follow Covid-19 restrictions.

The government has also said that efforts are underway to determine the causes behind the recent spike in cases in some parts of the state, especially in Akola, Yavatmal and Amravati districts, though it is not attributed to the foreign viruses.

Resumption of Local Train Services One of The Reasons Behind Increase in Corona Outbreaks

One of the reasons behind rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is the resumption of local train services for the general public, said Corona Task Force member Dr. Shashank Joshi.

Reports had claimed that Covid-19 restrictions like social distancing and mask-wearing have gone for a toss since the resumption of local train services.